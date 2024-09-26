Hyderabad: KTR receives legal notice for defaming Soodini Srujan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has received a legal notice from Soodini Srujan legal representatives accusing them of making defamatory statements.

Srujan, the managing director of Deepika Infratech, alleged that KTR and the BRS has been involved in spreading false and malicious information about him on social media and in the press.

The notice, issued on September 26, calls for an immediate retraction of all defamatory statements, a written public apology, and the deletion of any related posts on social media or other web portals.

Srujan claims that the statements made by KTR and the BRS were not only baseless but were made with the intent to damage his hard-earned reputation and goodwill.

Srujan has demanded that KTR and the BRS withdraw the allegations within 24 hours of receiving the notice, failing which he would pursue legal proceedings under both civil and criminal law. He has also invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which provides recourse for defamatory actions.

If the demands are not met, Srujan’s legal team is prepared to move forward with litigation.