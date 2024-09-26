Telangana: KTR demands clarity on Hyderabad Pharma City project

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged that behind the cancellation of the prestigious Hyderabad Pharma City project stands a land scam worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Speaking at a press conference in Sircilla on Thursday, September 26, KTR accused the Congress-run state government of misleading the people of Telangana and the High Court by stating different positions related to the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

The state government is slated to present its stance on the Hyderabad Pharma City project on Friday at the High Court.

“On one hand, they claim Hyderabad Pharma City is cancelled. But in the Telangana High Court, the government states otherwise. How can they mislead the judiciary like this?” KTR asked.

Questioning the government’s feasibility KTR said, “They (state government) talk about Future City, AI City, Fourth City. Have they acquired even an acre of land for these projects? How can they repurpose the pharma city lands without acquiring any new land?”

Seeking clarity on the government’s stand, the former IT minister asked if the project was still on the cards. “Is the Hyderabad Pharma City still operational or not?” he said, adding, “Cancelling the project will not only harm the state’s industrial progress but also result in the loss of thousands of job opportunities.”

Shedding light on the pharma city, KTR said that the ambitious project, which was proposed by the previous BRS government on 14,000 acres of land with an investment of Rs 64,000 crores was acquired under conditional acquisition. “It cannot be repurposed for other projects,” he said.

“The land given by farmers for industrial development should not be used for corrupt land deals,” KTR emphasized.