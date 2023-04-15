Hyderabad: KTR reviews ongoing projects in preparation for monsoon

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday conducted a review meeting of nala and other projects to assess the preparedness for the impending monsoon season in the city and across Telangana.

The minister directed both the elected representatives and officials to diligently complete all pending tasks by June 1 to avert any possibility of flooding and inconvenience to the public.

KTR reviewed the progress of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), other ongoing works and their status.

Members of the Legislative Assemblies (MLA) from Musheerabad, Amberpet, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally and other constituencies participated in the meeting.

He conducted a comprehensive inquiry with each of the MLAs to ascertain the status of SNDP works in their respective constituencies, addressing any obstacles or delays encountered.

KTR urged the officials to take decisive action against agencies that are failing to meet deadlines, and emphasised the need to expedite any pending works, said a press release.

He also instructed the MLAs to conduct regular site visits to ensure timely completion of the projects, holding both the officials and agencies accountable for their commitments.