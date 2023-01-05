Hyderabad: KTR reviews Pattana Pragathi works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao said that the state has spent Rs.15,690 crore in urban local bodies (ULBs), including the ongoing Pattana Pragathi as well as Swachh Bharat Mission, Mission Bhagiratha.

Reviewing the ongoing development works in municipalities across the state, “It is not just about money. Municipal administration is not always about money and governance is not about spending money. It is about bringing reformative legislation.”

While appreciating officials and staff for winning 26 awards in Swachh Survekshan, he added that there is a lot of scope for improvement. “The idea is to deliver transparency and accountability,” the minister said.

The minister told the additional collectors to discuss any issues with the local town planning officials regarding the TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System).

“Please come up with suggestions or amendments, which will make the system more citizen-centric and make things easy for them,” said Rama Rao.