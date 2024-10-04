Hyderabad: KTR targets Congress over attack on journalist

Hyderabad: A few Congress workers on Thursday, October 3, allegedly attacked a journalist while he was returning home.

The incident occurred at Somajiguda, Chiluka Praveen Kumar was admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the attack on the journalist and questioned the state of democracy in Telangana.

“We strongly condemn the indiscriminate attack on journalist Chiluka Praveen by Congress goons. Is this democracy or tyranny? Does people’s governance mean attacking those who question it?” KTR said in a post on X.

The BRS working president pointed out the “growing trend” of targeting individuals – be they public representatives, journalists, or students – for questioning the government.

He said due to “increased intolerance”, the Congress activists were resorting to physical attacks on journalists as well. The former minister demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack.

Former Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy former MLAs Gadari Kishore and B Bhikshamiah and others met Kumar and assured all support to him.