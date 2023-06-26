Hyderabad: KTR throws Uppal skywalk open to public

The skywalk connects six locations around the Uppal junction and the metro station. It has six hop stations with staircases and elevators.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 26th June 2023 6:47 pm IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates along with Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the Uppal skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

KTR was also accompanied by Labour and Employment minister Chamakura Malla Reddy.

The skywalk connects six locations around the Uppal junction and the metro station. It has six hop stations with staircases and elevators.

MS Education Academy

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, the minister said that the skywalk will enable children, women and senior citizens at the busy stretch, cross the Uppal cross roads without any difficulty.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk to be opened today, Mehdipatnam Skywalk to follow soon

KTR also inaugurated a convention hall developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, located inside the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 26th June 2023 6:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button