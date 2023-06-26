Hyderabad: KTR throws Uppal skywalk open to public

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the Uppal skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

KTR was also accompanied by Labour and Employment minister Chamakura Malla Reddy.

The skywalk connects six locations around the Uppal junction and the metro station. It has six hop stations with staircases and elevators.

Uppal Skywalk Inaugurated: Telangana Government's Exemplary Reinvention of Urban Infrastructure



Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, the minister said that the skywalk will enable children, women and senior citizens at the busy stretch, cross the Uppal cross roads without any difficulty.

KTR also inaugurated a convention hall developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, located inside the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal.