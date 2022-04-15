Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Asia’s largest stent manufacturing plant on Friday

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR)will on Friday inaugurate the Sahajanand Medical Technologies center at Sangareddy.

The research and development center will be the latest addition to the Hyderabad Medical devices park. The minster took to twitter to share the news regarding the research centre and said,”Yet another milestone for Hyderabad Medical Devices Park & Life Sciences ecosystem in Telangana Delighted and looking forward to inaugurating Asia’s largest stent manufacturing and R&D facility of Sahajanand Medical Technologies @SMTStents tomorrow at Sultanpur in Sangareddy”

The Medical Devices Park was set up in 2017, spread over 302 acres it is India’s largest medical park. Since its inception, the park has received overwhelming response for the park with more than 40 companies lining up to set up their manufacturing or R&D units.