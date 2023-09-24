Hyderabad: Foundation for construction of 5 Musi bridges on Sep 25

An administrative sanction of Rs 168 crores was given for the project, the state government said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th September 2023 5:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: KTR to lay foundation stone for 5 bridges on Musi on Sep 25
A computer generated image of one of the bridges on the Musi river.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) will lay the foundation stone at Uppal Bhagayath for 5 bridges to be constructed on the Musi river on September 25, Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

An administrative sanction of Rs 168 crores was given for the project, the state government said.

The five bridges are coming up at the following places

1. The first bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa river

MS Education Academy

2. Second bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa river

3. Third bridge at Manchirevula on the Musi river

4. Fourth bridge at HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath on the Musi river

5. Fifth bridge at Pratapsinaram on the Musi river

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited tenders in a single package on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode for IBM value of Rs 139.00 crores and the works are to be taken up. The period of completion for construction of Bridges is 15 months, the state government further said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th September 2023 5:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button