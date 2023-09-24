Hyderabad: Foundation for construction of 5 Musi bridges on Sep 25

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) will lay the foundation stone at Uppal Bhagayath for 5 bridges to be constructed on the Musi river on September 25, Monday.

An administrative sanction of Rs 168 crores was given for the project, the state government said.

The five bridges are coming up at the following places

1. The first bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa river

2. Second bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa river

3. Third bridge at Manchirevula on the Musi river

4. Fourth bridge at HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath on the Musi river

5. Fifth bridge at Pratapsinaram on the Musi river

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited tenders in a single package on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode for IBM value of Rs 139.00 crores and the works are to be taken up. The period of completion for construction of Bridges is 15 months, the state government further said.