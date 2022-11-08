Hyderabad: KTR urges Edu min to address Nizam College students protest

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of IT, KT Rama Rao responded to the protest by Nizam College undergraduate students, over the allotment of the hostel on the campus, on Tuesday.



KTR took to Twitter and urged education minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy to intervene and address the issue.



The minister tweeted “as per the request of the students, the girls’ hostel was built and handed over to the college. The situation seems unwarranted”.

Request Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu to kindly intervene and address the issue



As per the request of the students, girls hostel was built and handed over to the college. This situation seems unwarranted https://t.co/HddjVl8KG0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 8, 2022

Demanding hostel facilities to undergraduate students, the students of Nizam College staged a protest at Bashirbagh center in Hyderabad on Monday. The students squatted on the road and raised slogans against the college principal.

They have been protesting over the allotment of the hostel on the campus to undergraduate students. However, according to the students, the college management was providing hostel facilities to the PG students.

KT Rama Rao along with Sabitha Indra Reddy had inaugurated the women’s hostel building at Nizam College in March, 2022.