Hyderabad: KTR’s son Himanshu raises funds for govt school renovation

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao’s son and grandson of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Himanshu Rao raised funds for renovating a mandal parishad primary school in Keshav Nagar near Gachibowli.

State education minister Sabitha Reddy inaugurated the school.

Himanshu said that the funds for the renovation through his capacity as the president of Creative Action Services at Oakridge International School.

#CMKCRs grandson & @KTRBRS son Himanshu Rao along with others inaugurated renovated govt primary school in Keshava Nagar, #Hyderabad with the funds raised in his school. Posters like future leader has come up ahead of inauguration. pic.twitter.com/PNljUvO9qq — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) July 12, 2023

He tweeted, “Renovated this government primary school with the funds I raised in my school as the CAS president. It is going to be inaugurated by our Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, on July 12, 2023. I would love to share the story behind this project soon.”

Himanshu had adopted the school after visiting and talking to the students and knowing about the various discomfort they faced.

Through the funds raised, the school received new benches, toilets, a dining room, and a playground.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party remarked that the act of KTR’s son puts forward the ‘sorry state’ of government schools in Telangana.

Tweeting about it, party leader Aruna Queen said, “Unfortunately, Telangana government schools are in a sorry state for Himanshu and the government. This is how your grandfather ruled Himanshu! Just ask your father.. Gentleman who says that the whole state is your family, why is there such a difference between the Oakridge school you study and this school??”