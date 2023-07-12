Hyderabad: KTR’s son Himanshu raises funds for govt school renovation

Himanshu raised funds for the renovation through his capacity as the president of Creative Action Services at Oakridge International School.

Published: 12th July 2023 8:09 pm IST
Grandson of CM KCR Himanshu Rao inaugurates a primary government school in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao’s son and grandson of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Himanshu Rao raised funds for renovating a mandal parishad primary school in Keshav Nagar near Gachibowli.

State education minister Sabitha Reddy inaugurated the school.

Himanshu said that the funds for the renovation through his capacity as the president of Creative Action Services at Oakridge International School.

He tweeted, “Renovated this government primary school with the funds I raised in my school as the CAS president. It is going to be inaugurated by our Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, on July 12, 2023. I would love to share the story behind this project soon.”

Himanshu had adopted the school after visiting and talking to the students and knowing about the various discomfort they faced.

Through the funds raised, the school received new benches, toilets, a dining room, and a playground.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party remarked that the act of KTR’s son puts forward the ‘sorry state’ of government schools in Telangana.

Tweeting about it, party leader Aruna Queen said, “Unfortunately, Telangana government schools are in a sorry state for Himanshu and the government. This is how your grandfather ruled Himanshu! Just ask your father.. Gentleman who says that the whole state is your family, why is there such a difference between the Oakridge school you study and this school??”

