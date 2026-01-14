Hyderabad-Kurnool bus collides with truck, 31 poeple injured

The accident took place when the bus collided with a DCM in Jaddcherla Mandal of the district.

Representational image

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Kurnool allegedly collided with a truck in Jaddcherla Mandal, Mahabubnagar district, injuring 31 people.

All the injured were bus passengers who were heading to their hometown for the Sankranti festival. Five of them are said to be in a critical condition.

After the accident, police shifted the injured passengers of the Hyderabad-Kurnool RTC bus to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway witnessed heavy congestion as a large number of people travelled to their native towns in Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti.

Officials said traffic is expected to peak again on January 18, when people begin returning to cities after the festivities.

During Sankranti, the Godavari region attracts special attention for its traditional “Kodi Pandelu” or cockfighting events, which form part of the customary festivities in several areas.

