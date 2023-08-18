Hyderabad: ‘Ladies special’ TSRTC bus between Koti and Kondapur from Aug 21

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th August 2023 7:21 pm IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced that a ‘Ladies special’ bus between Koti and Kondapur will be made functional from August 21.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar urged female commuters to “utilise the service and reach their destinations safely.”

“A good news for women commuters. The TSRTC will run a ‘Ladies special’ bus from August 21 between Koti and Kondapur. Bus no. 127K will begin its journey at 8.50 from Koti and will reach Kondapur via Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, MLA Colony, Usha Kiran, Begumpet, and Kothaguda X roads. And in the evening at 5.45 pm, the bus will return to Koti on the same route. The TSRTC urges women commuters to utilise this service and reach their destinations safely,” he said.

