Hyderabad lags in digitisation despite 95 pc SIR form distribution

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as one of the slowest-performing districts in the digitisation of Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 in Telangana.

According to the latest status report released as of 8:00 pm on July 8, 98.70 percent of Enumeration Forms have been distributed across Telangana. Out of them, only 15.71 percent of the forms have been digitised statewide.

Hyderabad trails in SIR digitisation

Out of 47,36,669 electors in Hyderabad, 45,03,556 Enumeration Forms have been distributed. The distribution of forms will soon be completed, as 95.08 percent of the forms have been distributed.

However, only 2,11,470 forms have been digitised, which is just 4.46 percent. Due to the slow progress, Hyderabad has emerged as one of the lowest-performing districts in Telangana in terms of digitisation.

Neighbouring districts have also recorded low digitisation percentages, with Medchal Malkajgiri recording 1.76 percent and Rangareddy 5.49 percent.

Across the state, there are 3,38,26,448 electors. So far, 3,33,85,550 Enumeration Forms have been distributed, which is 98.70 percent. 53,15,291 forms have been digitised, which is 15.71 percent.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri leads digitisation

Among all districts, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri recorded the highest digitisation percentage at 50.93 percent.

Other districts with strong digitisation progress include Nalgonda (39.61 percent), Khammam (36.81 percent), Nizamabad (30.39 percent), Mulugu (29.68 percent), and Jayashankar Bhupalpalle (29.48 percent).

The latest figures indicate that while Enumeration Form distribution is nearing completion across Telangana, Hyderabad continues to lag significantly in digitising the collected forms compared to several other districts.