Hyderabad: Lamakaan introduces iftaar special buffet for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Lamakaan has introduced an iftar special buffet for its visitors at a price of Rupees 200, for the month of Ramzan. The buffet is available from 6.30 pm till 8.30 pm on all days except Monday, which is their weekly off.

Lamakaan, an open cultural center in Banjara Hills provides space for events such as arts, literature, theater, music, debates, etc. Apart from the cultural space, it is also known for its affordable and delicious food.

The iftar special buffet is a dine-in-only option open to all visitors. The menu is a sumptuous spread of some of Lamakaan’s classics such as samosas, aloo bonda, mirchi, dahi wada, nimbu pani etc. The customers can also pick from fruit chaat, chicken curry, veg tahari, etc subject to availability on a given day, all for a price of Rupees 200 per person.

“Do look for the menu and invite your friends and colleagues to join for an Iftar spread at Lamakaan until the end of Ramzaan fasting,” said the poster from Lamakaan.

Until now, Lamakaan was only serving snacks to patrons, who were only allowed to sit for thirty minutes at a time. With relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, things are finally going back to normal in the space.