Hyderabad: Lambada woman confined, beaten up by LB Nagar cops at night

Hyderabad: In yet another case of police brutality, a woman from the Lambada community was allegedly confined and thrashed by cops at the LB Nagar police station leaving her with serious injuries.

The woman was apprehended by the night patrol squad and taken to the police station, where she was imprisoned and allegedly beaten up all night.

The victim, Vadthya Laxmi, who is a Meerpet resident said that she had gone to see her family at LB Nagar to seek financial help from her family for her daughter’s wedding when the cops picked her up.

“At the police station a group of policemen beat me on my legs with leather straps and did not allow me to go when I cried and begged them to leave me,” Laxmi told reporters.

Head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha of the LB Nagar police station were suspended over the incident.

Members of the Lambada community (Scheduled Tribes) staged a protest demanding the DGP’s intervention in the matter.

What the police say

The police claimed that the woman was soliciting prostitution standing on the highway, due to which she was picked up at around 2.30 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the DCP of the LB Nagar Zone said that a detailed enquiry into the incident has been initiated.