Hyderabad: Land document forgery racket busted; 6 held

Hyderabad: Seven of a gang involved in illegal sales of land, by preparing fake sale deed documents were held in a raid by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda along with Bibinagar Police on Saturday.

Nine fake sale deed documents, two cars, seven cell phones, net-cash worth Rs 7 lakhs and other incriminating material were seized from their possession.

The accused were booked under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (cognizable, bailable, and non-compoundable) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bibinagar.

Dadi Dharmender Reddy (Dharma Reddy), 50, DonthiSathi Reddy, 55, Syed Naseer Ur Rahman, 54 (deceased), Mohammed Showkat Ali, 73, ChakaliRamu, 43, VallapuRamulu, 57, Gorre Ramesh, 55, Mohammad Ibrahim, 25, Balakrishna, 53 were accused of the crime.

“While seven members of the gang were arrested, another two accused are on the run and one member among them has expired,” said a press note.

According to the police, Dharma Reddy, previously involved in 18 similar cases, used to get certified copies of the identified land, create similar fake certificates and managed to get General Power of Attorney (GPA) with the assistance of other accused luring them to impersonate the owners of the land. The lands were then sold to innocent buyers by executing fraudulent sale deeds.

Fake power of attornies created

Syed Naseer ur Rahman, an expert in creating forged land documents and Aadhar cards created fake documents on demand from Dharma Reddy.

Dharma Reddy then directed Showkat Ali to produce similar age group persons as per the documents to impersonate the owner following which Showkath Ali produced ChakaliRamu (who acted as AGPA holder from K B Kurana), VallapuRamulu (who impersonated Anil Khurana), Gorre Ramesh (who impersonated as K.B Khurana), Md Ibrahim and V Balakrishna as witnesses.

Dharma Reddy along with Sathi Reddy then sold the land worth Rs 65 lakh illegally to innocent victims.