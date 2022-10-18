Hyderabad: Fake land documents racket busted in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police nabbed a gang of five members who used to carry out sales of land, with fake sale deed documents, government stamps, non-judicial stamp papers and revenue stamps on Monday evening.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged by Anthati Nagarjuna, 45, in which he stated that he has purchased a plot measuring 150, at Pasumamula village, Hayathnagar from Hemalatha Jyoshva, and since then he is in possession of the land and plot link documents.

The issue was raised when he recently came to know that five people had gathered his plot number, and details and tried to sell it to others by creating forged documents of his land. He then raised a complaint and requested for necessary action to be initiated.

The Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda along with Hayath Nagar Police, on receiving information, busted the gang involved in land fraud and arrested them for deceiving people. The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Kanchanvally Ajay Kumar, Nathi Chandra Shekar, Nemalapuri Tharun Kumar, and Bomma Rama Rao.

Police officials seized fake sale deed documents, CC copies of four sale deeds, fake and forged sale deed documents, 40 Fake government rubber stamps and seals, 44 Non-judicial stamp papers, 126 revenue stamps, one car, two fake Aadhar cards and nine cell phones from their possession.

All the accused are supposedly real estate brokers and hatched a plan to earn easy money by selling out unclaimed lands by creating fake and forged land documents.

The Sub-Registrar’s Office (SRO) in Hayath Nagar is a vacant space which encouraged the accused Nekarakanti Sandeep Kumar (previously arrested in a similar case) to hatch a plan and dispose

off the land by creating fake and forged documents for their illegal gains.

The accused Nekarakanti along with his associate Kanchanpally Ajay prepared the fake and forged sale deed and later handed over it to Nemalipuri Tharun Kumar. He made a profit of Rs 1 lakh out of the deal.

On receiving credible information, the SOT LB Nagar Zone team along with Hayath Nagar Police apprehended the accused Sandeep at his residence located in Mansoorabad and seized the material from him.