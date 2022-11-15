Hyderabad: Land inside Nadem Cheruvu lake mortgaged?

Hyderabad: Land admeasuring 52 acres inside Nadem Cheruvu lake in Ghatkesar was reportedly mortgaged.

As per the report published in DC, a loan amount of Rs. 13 crores was also taken from a bank to build a warehouse after MROs issued a NOC.

It is also alleged that neither the bank official nor the MRO visited the spot to physically investigated the spot.

Now the bank officials wrote to the owners of the warehouse stating that they have not received the loan amount and the current pending balance is Rs. 16 crores.

The individuals have also encroached on the buffer zone of the lake to build a medical college hostel, the report added.

Nadem Cheruvu lake

Located in Venkatapur village, Korremula revenue division, the Nadem Cheruvu lake is registered under survey numbers 814, 815, and 816.

However, survey numbers 814 and 816 have been registered in the names of private individuals.

It is reported that 814, 815, and 816 belong to water body. However, former officials have issued NOC and registered the survey numbers as private land.