Hyderabad: Laser light-sound show at Osmania University from today

Hyderabad: Arts College at Osmania University is all set to be lit up with a theme-based laser light and sound show scheduled to be launched today, September 12.

It will showcase OU’s rich history and its contribution in various fields on the façade of the Arts College.

The story of OU’s Arts College, the building which symbolises the quintessential character of Telangana, will be available in the form of a light-and-sound show every evening.

The laser show with a runtime of 30 minutes will comprise of two shows and will be organised on weekends.

It will be inaugurated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at the college. “The building captivated the public with its architectural elegance and the light-and-sound show would enhance its beauty,” the Minister said.

“The beauty of illumination and the eloquence of the story are all set to offer a treat to the people of Telangana,” said Kishan while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to initiate this project as the Tourism Minister.