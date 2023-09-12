Telangana police prank people to raise awareness on cyber crime

As individuals spot the faux wallet with a Rs 500 currency note jutting out, they open it, they reaslise that it is a leaflet with a message.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau spreading awareness on real vs rogue

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) teams have devised a novel prank to spread awareness on real vs. rogue in order to warn people of cyber fraud.

In their unique campaign, people are tricked into picking up a leaflet, which is quite deceptively designed as a ‘wallet’ from which a Rs 500 currency note is jutting out.

These leaflets are placed at strategic locations in public places. As individuals spot the faux wallet with a Rs 500 currency note and open it, they realise that it is actually a leaflet with a message.

“Real vs Rogue. Just like this wallet, online fakes abound. If you are a cyber-victim and lost money call 1930, Stay vigilant, Stay Secure,” the message reads.

The novel concept is the brainchild of TSCSB Director and Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra.

After watching prank videos on social media, the cops pulled up a unique drive on cyber safety and pranked people for a good cause.

