Hyderabad: The 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES), also known as Numaish, held at Nampally exhibition grounds, has announced an extension till Sunday, February 17.

Numaish was set to conclude on Thursday, February 15, however, the event will now continue until this weekend.

The extension follows a request from traders participating in Numaish. AIIES has granted permission for this extension.