Hyderabad: Lavanya Tripathi's reception saree is worth Rs...

Hyderabad: Actress Lavanya Tripathi and her longtime beau, actor Varun Tej, celebrated their recent wedding with a lavish reception in Hyderabad on November 5. The grand event, held at the N Convention in Madhapur saw several prominent personalities from Telugu industry in attendance.

The couple’s exquisite outfits drew attention from their fans and media and they quickly became the talk of the town.

Lavanya chose an elegant gold saree matched with a sleeveless blouse, enhancing her bridal look with sindoor and stunning jewelry. Varun, in a striking black and golden blazer paired with black pants, exuded elegance alongside his bride.

Everything About Lavanya Tripathi’s Reception Saree

Breaking away from the trend of donning a lehenga, Lavanya opted for a gorgeous saree from designer Manish Malhotra and it creating a buzz due to its price tag. The classic metallic sequins embellished Taban saree is reported to be valued at Rs 2.75 lakh.

Interestingly, a similar saree was previously worn by Suhana Khan at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash in 2022.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a dreamy setup in Italy on November 1. They got married in the presence of family and close friends. Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Vaishnav Tej, among others, graced the wedding.