Hyderabad lawyer seeks disqualification of Raja Singh for not taking oath

On December 8, T. Raja Singh and other BJP MLAs, declined to take oath before Pro-Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi since he is from Minority Community and shown disrespect to the Constitutional authority

Published: 11th December 2023 11:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: A city-based lawyer on Monday filed a complaint against BJP MLA-elect T Raja Singh for not taking the Oath in the Assembly session on December 9 before Akbaruddin Owaisi, who has been appointed as pro-tem speaker. Seeking disqualification, the lawyer alleged that the action of Raja Singh is biased and hateful and it warrants action.

The high court lawyer, Syed Yakoob Zainulabideen, in his complaint filed with the Election Commission of India, alleged that on December 8, T Raja Singh and other BJP MLAs, declined to take oath before pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi since he is from minority community, disrespecting the Constitutional authority who is governor of the State of Telangana.

The lawyer demanded in his complaint that Raja Singh be disqualified from the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency – 65 following his ‘venomous opinion’ on appointment of pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The Lawyer petitioned the constitutional authorities to initiate Criminal Action against T. Raja Singh who was elected as MLA from Goshamahal Assembly Constituency – 65, Hyderabad, Telangana State.

The lawyer also demanded that Akbaruddin Owaisi take cognisance of the hateful statements made by T Raja Singh by putting down the position of the Constitutional authority.

