Hyderabad lawyers gear up for ‘All India High Court T20 cricket tournament’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Advocates Cricket Team is all set to participate in the 6th All India High Court Lawyers T-20 Cricket Tournament. Hosted by CHC Advocates Sports Association (CHCASA), the event will take place in Kolkata from December 24 to 29, 2024. This exciting tournament brings together lawyers from across the country to compete and bond over their shared love for cricket.

Hyderabad has a strong cricket tradition, known for producing talented players and hosting thrilling matches. The Telangana Advocates Cricket Team reflects this legacy, combining skill, teamwork, and a love for the game.

Representing Telangana in this national tournament is a proud moment for the team as they aim to showcase their passion for cricket on a big stage.

CHCASA, established in 2023, promotes fitness, teamwork, and fun among advocates, judges, and law students. This year’s T-20 tournament will feature league matches, finals, live streaming, and excellent hospitality. The matches will be played at top venues in Kolkata, with the event kicking off with an inauguration ceremony on December 24.

The Telangana team is preparing to give its best and make the state proud. With experienced players and fresh talent, the team embodies Hyderabad’s cricket spirit. This tournament is not just about winning but also about building friendships and promoting teamwork among legal professionals.

The Telangana Advocates Cricket Team is ready to bring the energy and excitement of Hyderabad’s cricketing culture to Kolkata. Let’s cheer them on as they represent Telangana with pride and passion.