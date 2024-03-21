Hyderabad leads in women employment trends in India

Hyderabad: A recent report on the women workforce in India has indicated that cities like Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai stand out as top destinations for women’s employment opportunities.

According to ‘The State of Women’s Employment in India’ report by talent solutions provider Careernet, Hyderabad leads the pack with a 34% hiring rate, followed by Pune at 33%, and Chennai at 29%. In contrast, Delhi-NCR witnessed a decline, dropping to 20%, marking a 2% decrease from the previous year’s figures.

Approximately, 37% of the total female population, estimated at around 69.2 crore, are actively employed.

In 2023, there was a notable increase of 2-5% in women’s representation in the workforce, particularly in junior professional roles and executive boards, compared to the previous year. Additionally, the report noted that 40% of fresh talent from colleges placed in 2023 were women.

Analysis of hiring trends revealed that women candidates with 0-3 years and 3-7 years of experience accounted for 20-25% of total hires in their respective bands.

Compiled from internal sources, employer career portals, and month-on-month hiring trends in 2023, the report analysed 25,000 job placements, offering a comprehensive overview of women’s employment trends.

The report also noted a narrowing pay gap, decreasing to approximately 20% in 2023 from 30% in the previous year, indicating a positive shift towards equitable salary practices.

Careernet CEO Anshuman Das emphasised the significant gender disparity in India’s white-collar landscape, where only 5% of the rural populace falls into the category of white-collar professionals, compared to 30% in urban areas.

While acknowledging the strides made in enhancing women’s participation in the workforce, Das stresses the need to address challenges hindering their re-entry into employment.

He also highlighted the surge in women’s employment within the Indian startup ecosystem, signaling a promising transformation in India’s corporate culture.