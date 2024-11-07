Hyderabad: Lecturer arrested for demanding, accepting bribe of Rs 50k

The accused lecturer was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th November 2024 4:10 pm IST
Education officer Auti Ravinder was caught by ACB officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50k for doing official duty.

Hyderabad: A lecturer from the education department was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 for doing official work.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials arrested the accused, Auti Ravinder, at Mahabubnagar on Thursday, November 7. Ravinder works as a lecturer at D.I.E.T college. He is also a field assistant commissioner (FAC) of the district education officer.

The lecturer was caught providing an official favour to the complainant concerning the latter’s wife’s service seniority for promotion and associated financial benefits.

The amount was recovered from Ravinder’s possession. His right hand fingers were tested which proved he was guilty.

The accused lecturer was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally on the same day. He was charged with performing his duty dishonestly.

