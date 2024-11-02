Telangana: Tahsildar, panchayat secretary arrested in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Tahsildar of Jainoor Mandal, special officer for Pochamloddhi (Grampanchayat), D Thirupathi, along with the Panchayat Secretary of Jhandagudem, in charge of Pochamloddhi of Jainoor Mandal, Kumurambheem-Asifabad Dist, M Shekar, were arrested by officials of the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday, November 2, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.

The duo was caught in the act while attempting to facilitate the issuance of a cheque amounting to Rs 9,10,000 for completed work related to the laying of concrete (CC) roads.

The bribe money was recovered from their possession, leading to their immediate arrest.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has requested the general public to report bribery incidents to the hotline at 1064.

Also Read 2 Bhadradri Kothagudem Medical College officials arrested for bribery

On October 29, An administrative officer and a junior assistant at Bhadradri Kothagudem Government Medical College were arrested for demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested officials have been identified as administrative officer Syed Khaleelullah and junior assistant Damalla Sudhakar.

According to the Warangal unit of the Telangana ACB, the arrested duo demanded a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in exchange for processing salary bills of outsourcing employees at the hospital, and the reinstatement of 23 outsourced employees who had been removed from the records.

The ACB said that the administrative officer Khaleelullah accepted Rs 3,00,000 as initial payment from the complainant, which was caught by the anti-corruption officials. A test conducted for bribery revealed a positive result for the presence of bribe money.