Hyderabad: Legislators asked to vacate Adarsh Nagar MLA Quarters

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly officials have issued notices to all representatives and ministers residing in the Adarsh Nagar MLA Quarters, instructing them to vacate the premises.

This directive was announced on Saturday, with officials stating that the current housing complex will be cleared to make way for the construction of a new Constitutional Club within the complex area.

The government has assured sitting MLAs that they will be allocated new accommodations at a recently established housing complex in Hyderabad’s Hyderguda area.

Notable figures who received eviction notices include minister D Sridhar Babu, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, and MLA Danam Nagender, among others residing in the quarters.