Hyderabad: LIC cautions public against fraudsters

Hyderabad: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has cautioned its customers against cyber fraud after several incidents of fraud where several citizens in Hyderabad have received calls from fraudsters who are posing themselves as LIC agents are promising a revival of lapsed policies.

The Fraudsters also have asked people to deposit money in their accounts.

In a message, it said that “LIC will never call/SMS/whatsApp/email for verification of KYC. Do not share your personal/bank details with fraudsters and do not click suspicious /phishing links. The LIC has appealed to the public to visit the official website Download ” LIC Digital” App. Reach LIC authorised call centre at 022-68276827″.