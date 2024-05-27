Hyderabad: Licenses of 6 drug distributors suspended for 30 days

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana has suspended the licenses of six wholesalers in Telangana for 30 days for allegedly illegally procuring insulin injections without purchase bill.

During raids conducted between March 15 and 20 at six medical distributors in Hyderabad, DCA detected insulin injections, sourced from New Delhi, without purchase bills, were being sold at substantial discounts of more than 40 per cent by these wholesalers, said Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

The DCA seized stocks worth a total of Rs. 51.92 lakh during the raids.

During the raids, the Drugs Control Administration detected the sale of injections (pre-filled pens) in the market with unusually high discounts of more than 40 per cent. Upon verifying the sales bills of the wholesalers, it was revealed that they were offering the aforementioned insulin injections, sourced from New Delhi without any accompanying bills, at substantial discounts, said Kamalasan Reddy.

Furthermore, this action is complemented by the initiation of prosecution proceedings against the wholesalers.