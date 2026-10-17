Hyderabad likely to receive isolated rains over the weekend

Hyderabad: Some districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, are likely to receive scattered rain over the weekend, starting Saturday, October 17.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, districts including Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, and Yadadri are likely to receive scattered and intense rains along with thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Districts including Siddipet, Medak, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mancherial, Asifabad, Sircilla, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, and Narayanpet are likely to receive isolated rain.

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on Friday, October 16, forecasting thundershowers and lightning in other districts of Telangana during the North-East monsoon. The forecast is for seven days, from October 16 to 22. During the period, various districts may also witness rains.

Also Read Hyderabad may receive NE monsoon rains as IMD issues yellow alert

During the south-west monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Hyderabad recorded 458.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 627.5 mm.

In the entire state, rainfall of 615.8 mm was recorded against the normal of 795.7 mm. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers across Hyderabad city with the probability of gusty winds.