Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall in next few hours as IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and other districts of Telangana State in its district-wise nowcast warnings.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad may witness thunderstorms with a maximum surface wind speed ranging from 41 to 61 kmph.

IMD Hyderabad issued an orange alert [Image: IMD Hyderabad]

Additionally, IMD Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana from July 12 to 15.

Also Read Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 126 mm was recorded in Adilabad. In Hyderabad, only Khairatabad and Shaikpet recorded a rainfall of 0.5 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Yesterday, Hyderabad and several other districts in the state experienced a drop in temperatures. Many districts recording a maximum temperature of less than 35 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad specifically, the maximum and minimum temperatures reached 32.9 degrees Celsius and 24.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Considering the forecasts made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.