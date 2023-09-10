Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall in the afternoon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which received light rainfall yesterday, is likely to witness more downpours in the afternoon today.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall in the afternoon and evening. He forecasted the same weather conditions for other districts in Telangana as well.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the state today. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, among other conditions, in the state.

Specifically for Hyderabad, the department has forecasted light rainfall in all six zones of the city.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Gopalpet Mandal in Wanaparthy district received the highest rainfall in the state yesterday, measuring 72 mm.

On Saturday, Hyderabad also experienced rainfall, with the highest recorded at 19.3 mm in Shaikpet.

Given today’s rainfall forecast for the city, residents should take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.