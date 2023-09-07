Rainfall in Telangana: Red Cross volunteers urged to take part in rescue operations

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted Red Cross functionaries and volunteers to take an active role in the rescue and relief efforts in areas affected by heavy rainfall in the state, according to a Raj Bhavan statement released on Wednesday.

“Concerned over the loss of lives, damage to properties, and heavy inundation, the Governor convened a virtual meeting today with the State Branch and all district units of the Red Cross,” the statement added.

She instructed all district branches to establish dedicated control rooms with helpline numbers for those in need to call for assistance. They were also directed to maintain constant communication with the district administration and support their rescue and rehabilitation services.

“We must rise to the occasion and be at the forefront to aid the needy and other affected individuals,” she added.

The Governor conducted a review with each of the district units of the Indian Red Cross Society and motivated them to remain vigilant and respond to all calls to ensure that no needy person goes without assistance.

The Raj Bhavan statement conveyed that Tamilisai Soundararajan described the situation as very sad and added that it was heart-wrenching to witness the loss of lives and property damage. Many people are struggling due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Telangana.

Red Cross volunteers urged to reach out to Raj Bhavan for help

The Governor urged Red Cross volunteers to reach out to the Raj Bhavan for any necessary help and intervention.

She also commended the efforts of the Red Cross volunteers in distributing food, providing shelter, distributing medicines and clothing, and offering ambulance services.

The Governor encouraged all of them to remain vigilant and provide services to the needy round-the-clock in the state until we overcome this continuous rain and flood situation.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana today

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasted that heavy rainfall in Telangana will persist today. It predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, among other conditions.

There will be no heavy rainfall in the state from tomorrow until September 11, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad. However, low-lying areas may continue to face waterlogging for the next few days.

Regarding Hyderabad, there is no rainfall in the forecasts. Light to moderate rains may occur in some parts of the city.

With inputs from ANI