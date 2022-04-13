Hyderabad: Lingojigudem stepwell repaired by HMDA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has repaired a stepwell in Lingojigudem, Choutuppal, as part of the stepwell rehabilitation drive taken up by the Telangana government.

Garbage, silt, and debris that had gathered inside the stepwell as well as the vegetation that had grown around the structure, over the years were removed.

Before & after pics – it's such a good feeling everytime @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Gooqa3lKFn — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 13, 2022

Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday tweeted: “Yet another #Stepwell restored bt @HMDA_Gov at Choutuppal, Lingojigudem Before & after pics – it’s such a good feeling every time @KTRTRS” (sic).

Kumar, revealed images of the relevance before the repair work began, as well as how the structure looks now that the repairs have been completed.

Earlier two step-wells were cleaned last month. On March, 21, the 450-year-old royal swimming pool located inside the Golconda Fort was repaired. Secondly, a historic stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad was cleaned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned restoration of the stepwell in Secunderabad during his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’.