Hyderabad: Liquor party inside graveyard sparks outrage in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Indira Nagar, Sitarambagh under the Mangalhat area in Hyderabad after a group of youths was allegedly found consuming alcohol inside a graveyard.

The individuals not only indulged in drinking at the burial ground but also recorded the act and uploaded a reel on social media, triggering widespread anger among local residents.

Locals condemned the incident, calling it highly disrespectful to the sanctity of the graveyard and the sentiments of families whose loved ones are buried there.

Community members demanded strict action against those involved, stating that such acts disturb communal harmony and insult religious values.

Residents urge immediate legal action

Residents urged the authorities to identify the accused through the viral video and take immediate legal action.

They also called for increased patrolling and security measures around graveyards and other sensitive locations to prevent such incidents in the future.