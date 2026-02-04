Why is ‘food delivery graveyard video’ trending on Google? Watch

In the age of social media, anything and everything can go viral, from the most bizarre videos to stories people would never expect to see. Some are created purely for content and views, while others capture real-life moments that leave viewers stunned. One such video has now taken the internet by storm and even topped Google search trends under the phrase “food delivery graveyard video.”

The viral clip shows a food delivery agent being asked to deliver an order inside a graveyard late at night. The video begins with the agent calling the customer to inform her that he has reached the location.

She calmly replies, “Okay, just walk straight ahead… there’s a dog sitting on the side; don’t worry about it.”

The agent walks a few steps forward, looks ahead, and then suddenly stops. Shocked, he says, “Graveyard?! Ma’am, it’s completely dark in there… I’m not going inside.”

Without hesitation, the woman responds, “Yes, just come inside the gate and give the delivery.”

Uncomfortable with the situation, the delivery agent refuses to enter the graveyard and tells her she will have to collect the food from the gate or he will cancel the order. The conversation turns even stranger when the woman claims she is “partying with friends” inside the graveyard.

A stunned agent asks her, “Do people actually order food to graveyards?”

The woman then accuses him of being scared of ghosts. However, the agent firmly clarifies that it is not about fear but about safety and appropriateness. He maintains that entering a graveyard at night is risky and repeats his request for her to cancel the order if she cannot come to the gate.

🚨 STRANGER THINGS HAPPENING 🚨



–Viral Video shows woman Ordering Food at the Graveyard

Delivery Agent declines to Enter

— Seriously not funny woman why she will do that?? pic.twitter.com/FZePgFgv44 — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) February 1, 2026

The clip has triggered mixed reactions online. While many users supported the delivery agent for standing his ground, others questioned why anyone would choose a graveyard as a delivery location. Several netizens also criticised the woman’s behaviour, calling it disturbing and insensitive.

Beyond the shock value, the video has sparked wider discussions about personal boundaries, workplace comfort and the unpredictable situations delivery workers often face in their jobs.