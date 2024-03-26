Hyderabad: List of items disallowed at IPL matches in Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi announced extensive security measures for the upcoming IPL T20 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium or Uppal cricket stadium on March 27 and April 5.

Approximately 2800 police personnel from different units of the Telangana police, such as TSSP, Octopus, and mounted police, will be deployed to ensure security.

Additionally, 360 surveillance cameras will be utilized, along with anti-sabotage checks to enhance safety during the matches.

“A joint command and control centre has been established to oversee CCTV video for prompt intervention as required. Continuous anti-sabotage inspections will be carried out throughout each match,” stated Tarun Joshi.

To enhance security measures, She Teams will be stationed to prevent stalking and harassment of women. Ambulances and fire tenders will be on standby at the stadium for emergencies.

Armed police will be strategically positioned in and around the stadium. Gates will open three hours before day matches and at 4:30 pm for night matches.

List of banned items

Restrictions on specific items will be enforced within the stadium during matches, a press release informed.

Laptops, water bottles, banners, lighters, cigarettes and binoculars are among the items that the police said are disallowed into the stadium.

