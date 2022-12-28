Hyderabad Literary Festival to be held from Jan 27 to 29 in 2023

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) will be held once again between January 27 and January 29 in 2023.

This will be the 13th edition of the festival which will feature Germany as the guest nation and Konkani as the Indian language in focus.

The literary festival will be an annual gathering of more than a hundred authors, artists, researchers, intellectuals, and publishers from India and abroad. It will be a multidisciplinary, multilingual event. The Hyderabad Literary Trust is organising HLF 2023 with the assistance of a number of publishing houses, literary groups, and cultural institutions.

The literary trust will host its regular features that includes talks, panel discussions, stage talks, film shows, exhibitions, workshops, cultural evenings, and events for children and young audiences.

This year’s HLF will feature performances by Jerry Pinto, a dance performance based on Sarojini Naidu’s poetry, Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi’s artwork at the exhibition, a group of Konkani dancers performing an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo, Usha Akella’s “Hum Aisich Bolte,” stand-up comedy, and many other acts that are sure to entertain the crowd.

Eminent Indian speakers Damodar Mauzo, P. Sainath, Deepti Naval, as well as two German speakers, Helena Bukowski and Christopher Kloeble, are among the notable speakers who will be included. The HLF will be held at Saifabad at Vidyaranya High School.