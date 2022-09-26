Hyderabad: Live heart transported from Nagole via metro rail

Hyderabad: A team from Apollo hospital, Jubilee Hills on Monday used the Hyderabad Metro Rail to transport a live organ across the city.

Like the last time in February 2021, the L&T metro rail received an SOS call from the hospital for for the transport of a harvested heart. A green channel in the wee hours of Monday (26 Sep) and a special train was prepared to transport the beating heart from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station.

This activity coincided with the handling of special metro train services beyond the business hours of 25 September, for the return journey of about 20,000 spectators who traveled to watch the T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

A panel of doctors, along with other medicos from the Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, brought the harvested heart to the Nagole Metro Station at around 1 am. The live heart was then immediately rushed inside the waiting metro train.

In a span of about 25 minutes, the special train reached the Jubilee Hills Check Post where the ambulance of Apollo Jubilee Hills was waiting to receive the live organ and the medical team. The entire activity was seamlessly handled by the metro and security officials on Line 3.

Speaking on this occasion, KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “The Hyderabad Metro Rail is committed to serving its passengers and is always ready to go the extra mile if help is needed. This We have activated a Green Channel in the quickest possible time to transport a harvested heart to save a precious life. My sincere gratitude goes out to every doctor and member of the HMR staff who ensured this safe and seamless transport of the live organ.”