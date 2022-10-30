Hyderabad: Loan harassers target wife after husband dies by suicide

Sunil's death was one of the first reported cases as a result of loan app harassment

Suicide (representative image)

Hyderabad: In an incident dating back to 2020, a man died by suicide after being harassed by loan sharks. They continued to harass the deceased’s wife for over a year.

The deceased was identified as Panditi Sunil. The accused targeted his wife, Ramya Sri by threatening to leak her pictures online and abused her. Sunil’s death was one of the first reported cases as a result of loan app harassment. It occurred at a time when there was hardly any awareness regarding the modus operandi of such harassers.

The couple hails from Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, and married in 2019. In 2020, Ramya gave birth to a boy, however tragedy struck in a fortnight as Sunil took the extreme step. The deceased was an app-developer, who was laid off due to COVID-19.

Desparate to support his seven-month pregnant wife, Sunil fell into loan app trap. He borrowed Rs 5,000-10,000 without informing any of his family members. “Within a week of borrowing, Sunil received calls threatening to shame him publicly,” Ramya was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Messages depicting Sunil as a defaulter and fraud were sent to many of his contacts including his mother and wife. This led to the man hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room.

