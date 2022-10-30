Hyderabad: Demand for sweaters, mufflers rises up as winter sets in

Hyderabad: With the winter season setting in, the demand for warm clothes like sweaters, mufflers, caps, and blankets increased in the city. The people can be seen queuing up at the shop stalls selling woollen wear.

At least two dozen stalls including a dozen running alongside the Women’s College wall on the victory playground road selling woollen wear came up. It is the oldest spot in the city set up around four decades ago.

“Traders from Tibet and Himachal Pradesh visited previously to set up their stalls. Now only a handful of traders come and appoint salesmen,” said Mohd Ali, a native of Karnataka who works as a salesman with a big trader. The material is imported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Noida and Nepal.

Rinzen, a trader from Tibet, sells a wide range of winter wear, in different cuts and colours. The prices are fixed according to the size and quality of the product. “While the price of children’s sweaters range between Rs 300 and Rs 800, adult’s sweaters are sold for anything from 400 to Rs 2,000 per price, in this bazaar,” she said.

The market is considered the oldest in the city. New markets came up at Raidurgam, Rajendranagar, Seerinlingampally, Ameerpet and other places in Secunderabad. Considered as the best place to shop for a variety of sweaters, jackets, shawls, gloves, scarves and coats as it is available at affordable price.

Buyers from the city throng the market for the durable products available at a lower price. “I visit every three years to pick up at least one or two woollen clothes for my family. The quality is good and new trendy designs are put up for sale,” said Mohd Naseeruddin, a resident of Chanchalguda.

Business running into lakhs of rupees is carried during the three months from mid-October to mid-January.