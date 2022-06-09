Hyderabad: Local Muslims protest against remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: A massive protest rally was taken out in Hussainialam of old city demanding stringent action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

A big group of youngsters under the banner ‘Youth of Hussainialam” took out a rally from the Barigalli Hussainialam to the Hussainailam police station. Holding banners with slogans condemning the statement of Nupur Sharma, the youngsters marched along the streets chanting ‘ ‘ Nupur Sharma down down” and ‘ Arrest Nupur Sharma immediately”.

The gathering reached the Hussainialam police station and met the local Inspector G Naresh Kumar. All of them demanded the police immediately book a case in various Sections of the Indian Penal Code against Nupur Sharma and arrest her.

Nupur Sharma had made derogatory comments against the Prophet during a television show debate last month. An FIR is lodged against her in Mumbai and Hyderabad for her remarks.

Following widespread condemnation and diplomatic level action by several Muslim countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Indonesia etc the Bhartiya Janata Party suspended her from the party. However, due to threat perception she was provided “protective security’ by the government.

Al Qaeda also issued a letter condemning the statements of Nupur Sharma and others and threatened to carry out sabotages in India. The police are verifying the authenticity of the letter/ press statement issued by Al Qaeda.