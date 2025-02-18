Hyderabad: Lorry driver dies by suicide after financial dispute in Yousufguda

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Yousufguda, Hyderabad, where a 43-year-old lorry driver, K Suryanarayana, took his own life following a heated argument over financial issues with a man named Pasila Durga Prasad.

The confrontation took place on Sunday, leading Suryanarayana to purchase petrol from a nearby pump.

He then doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire in front of Durga Prasad’s residence, as reported by the Madhura Nagar police.

Suryanarayana’s cousin, Sirla Bharath Kumar, quickly arrived at the scene and transported him to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Originally from Anandapuram village in Visakhapatnam, Suryanarayana had been residing in a men’s hostel in Nanakramguda.

Following his postmortem at OGH, his body was returned to his family on Monday and has since been taken back to his hometown for final rites.