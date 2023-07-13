Hyderabad Airport metro: L&T, NCC file bids for Rs 5688 cr worth works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited on Thursday said that it had received two major bids from L&T Ltd and NCC Ltd, for the Rs 5,688-crore tender to select EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contractor for the Airport Metro project.

The Bidding was opened today at the Metro Rail Bhavan.

Preliminary works for the for the Rs 6,250 crore Airport Metro project have been completed. The proposed 31 km corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km.

The 9 station metro will 31-km long Metro will connect the Information Technology hub of Hitec City to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

According to HAML managing director NVS Reddy, both the companies have furnished a security deposit of Rs 29 crore each, in form of bank guarantees.

They also submitted documents highlighting their respective project execution experience, technical and financial strengths, audited financial statements and so on, he added.

L&T already runs the Hyderabad metro through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Last month, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd had announced that they will contribute 10 per cent each for the project.