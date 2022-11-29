Hyderabad: Luggage check-in at Raidurg with Airport Express Metro launch

Hyderabad: For those travelling to Shamshabad airport to catch a flight, the proposed Hyderabad Airport Express Metro will offer a luggage check-in facility at the Raidurg Metro station.

The managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy, announced on Tuesday at the 5th anniversary of the Metro services that the services to the airport will initially be run at an 8-minute frequency.

“Upon arriving at Shamshabad Airport, passengers can proceed immediately to their assigned gates. There won’t be any hassles during the procedure. There will be ample room for bags on each carriage. Ten trains would be launched at first, every eight minutes, he added.

The Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction will serve as the starting point for the Airport Express Metro Corridor, which will travel through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road, and Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). On the ORR, there is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) that will be used to connect the Airport Express Metro Corridor to RGIA.

The Phase-II Metro rail will include elevated, grade-level, and subterranean tracks, in contrast to the elevated Phase-I Metro rail. Approximately 26.365 km of the 31-km line will be raised, 0.840 km would be at grade level, and 2.630 to 2.635 km will be buried, covering the airport.