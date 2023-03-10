Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute to hold ‘World Glaucoma Week’

Hyderabad: Commemorating the World Glaucoma Week-2023 between March 12 and 18, city-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has announced several activities aimed at spreading awareness about the eye ailment that affects both grown ups and kids.

As part of these activities, at 7 am on Sunday, March 12, an ‘awareness walk’ from the LVPEI Banjara Hills campus will be held.

On Wednesday, March 15 between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, LVPEI is holding a patient interactive forum in six different languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Odiya.

The interactive session will be organised live on the LVPIE You Tube channel and questions posed by patients will be answered by experts in the subject.

Glaucoma is an eye condition marked by a rise in eye pressure that causes damage to the optic nerve, which could result in permanent blindness. It is the most frequent global cause of permanent eyesight loss.

A person with glaucoma will not have any early symptoms or pain despite the increase of eye pressure till 90 percent of vision is lost. Vision once lost due to glaucoma cannot be restored, but an eye specialist with early detection and treatment can help in safeguarding and preserving your remaining vision,” Glaucoma expert at LVPEI, Dr Siddharth Dikshit said.