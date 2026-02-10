Hyderabad: Madhapur SI caught taking Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, February 10, arrested a sub-inspector from Madhapur police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to the ACB, the accused, Gandra Vinay, demanded the bribe for providing copies of a notice issued in a case and refraining from arresting the complainant in the future.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.