Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha lodges EC complaint against Owaisi

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate for Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, May 6.

In her complaint, Madhavi Latha alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi was spreading false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meetings. She demanded the Election Commission take note of it and initiate action against Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP candidate also lodged a complaint with the election authorities against BRS party candidate Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, claiming he had submitted false information in his affidavit. She demanded the authorities re-scrutinise the affidavit submitted by Srinivas.

The Lok Sabha elections are to be held on May 13 in Telangana. Hyderabad will largely witness a contest between BJP and AIMIM.