Hyderabad: Mahila Congress workers stopped from protesting outside BJP office

Hyderabad: All India Mahila Congress party workers attempted to lay siege to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP State office at Nampally on Wednesday demanding the Union government implement 33 per cent reservation for women.

M Sunitha Rao, who is the president of the Telangana Mahila Congress, along with several women gathered at the Telangana Pradesh Congress party office at Gandhi Bhavan in the afternoon.

The police had placed barricades at the gates and blocked the entry of the Congress women workers from coming out of the Gandhi Bhavan office. The women raised slogans against the BJP party for failing to keep its promise of implementing 33 per cent reservation for women across the country.

The police prevented the Congress party women workers from going near the BJP State office and staging a protest.